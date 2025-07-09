Previous
Slovenia day 3 by solarpower
Slovenia day 3

- Ljubljana
- a big move to the sea
- the sea is salty, views are extremely pretty, everything cute and picturesque and hilly
- Slovenian is a funny language (do they also laugh at Czech? :D)
Lucie

@solarpower
