Slovenia day 4 by solarpower
281 / 365

Slovenia day 4

- favourite book by the sea, sun shining, vibes good here
- sunburnt and red like a pig
- i was stung by a bee today but it ok
- 10/10
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
Elsie Black
Slaying hard my dear 💅 burnt like a pig... Circe's pig? 👀
July 10th, 2025  
Lucie
@elsieblack145 yes, circe's swine
July 10th, 2025  
