Previous
281 / 365
Slovenia day 4
- favourite book by the sea, sun shining, vibes good here
- sunburnt and red like a pig
- i was stung by a bee today but it ok
- 10/10
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
2
1
Lucie
@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
281
photos
5
followers
1
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-M215F
Taken
10th July 2025 1:06pm
Elsie Black
Slaying hard my dear 💅 burnt like a pig... Circe's pig? 👀
July 10th, 2025
Lucie
@elsieblack145
yes, circe's swine
July 10th, 2025
