Previous
Slovenia day 5 by solarpower
282 / 365

Slovenia day 5

- went for a run
- otherwise a lazy day
- i read a lot
- i like the sea
- pogačar won another stage, slay
- sunburnt and red like a tomato
- foot kinda swollen from the bee sting
- but otherwise a nice day 👌🏻
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elsie Black
Matching! Also, slay! ❤️
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact