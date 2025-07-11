Sign up
Previous
282 / 365
Slovenia day 5
- went for a run
- otherwise a lazy day
- i read a lot
- i like the sea
- pogačar won another stage, slay
- sunburnt and red like a tomato
- foot kinda swollen from the bee sting
- but otherwise a nice day 👌🏻
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-M215F
Taken
11th July 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elsie Black
Matching! Also, slay! ❤️
July 11th, 2025
