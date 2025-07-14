Previous
Slovenia day 8 by solarpower
285 / 365

Slovenia day 8

- Škocjanske jamy - Skocjanske caves
- beautiful, the cages were HUGE
- due to a (very) high number of stairs i did not even need a sweatshirt even though it was 12°C inside
- very hot for hikes today :D
- photos not allowed inside the caves (unfortunately, but maybe good for my self esteem because my cave photos are usually shit)
- absolutely zero waves in the sea today
- absolutely awesome watermelon, i haven't tasted such a good watermelon in ages
- foot better, i plan on going for a run tomorrow (finally)
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact