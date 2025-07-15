Previous
Slovenia day 9 by solarpower
Slovenia day 9

- went for a run through this tunnel
- it is 550 metres long, no cars and surprisingly very clean
- also, nicely cold in this hot weather 😅
- the sea was nice today
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
