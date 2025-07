Slovenia day 11

- went for a run to see the remains of the church of St. Bernardino (which was right behind me when i was taking this photo but i somehow like this one the best from today 😅)

- then the sea

- which was quite clear (or at least clearer than before) so we could see some seashells on the bottom, also some fish and tiny little jellyfish!

- then went for piñacolada

- played dice again and i won again (today i had some good luck)