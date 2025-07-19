Previous
Slovenia day 13

- last view of the sea before we left
- last breakfast with a view
- the whole day in the car, kinda annoying, but we are safely home
- i have to go to work on Monday 🙄😂
- but at least i hope the weather will be nice :)
