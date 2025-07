Looks like all of them survived

- the state of all my plants is promising 😅

- going to work after 2 weeks long holiday is pain 😭😅😂

- i want to live on holidays 😂

- at least did some exercise, i have hopes to go for a ride on my bike tomorrow so i hope i won't get lazy 😂

- or will i watch Tour de France? 🤔😂

- also filled a little my empty fridge today 😂