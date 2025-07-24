Previous
"This sunset you want to photograph?" by solarpower
295 / 365

"This sunset you want to photograph?"

My dad ruining my photo, the photo turned out the most interesting of all the photos i took 😂
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
80% complete

Photo Details

