by solarpower
299 / 365

- photo from my nice walk today
- the weather here lately is not very summerish, i miss the sea :(
- but anyways quite a nice day :)
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
81% complete

