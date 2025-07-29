Previous
Fondue thingie

- this is unfortunately my only photo from today, but well, i bought this thing for melting chocolate and i am looking forward to trying it tomorrow 😁
- had my aerial silks class today, i'm dead 🥵
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Lucie

@solarpower
