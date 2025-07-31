Previous
From my geocaching walk by solarpower
From my geocaching walk

- i liked the contrast and the clouds
- i found like 10 caches today, it was cool :)
- later at home i also found a tick in my belly
- i really hope the weather will get at least a little better soon, this does not feel much like summer :( :D
