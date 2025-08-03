Previous
I love the sky! :) by solarpower
305 / 365

I love the sky! :)

- i slept long again today :D
- went for a short geocaching walk again, this one was fun :D
- silks class in a while
- i have high hopes for the weather next week (it should be sunny and warm since wednesday so we will see...:D)
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact