Evening pilates

- about 2 weeks ago i decided i will be doing these move with nicole pilates exercises regularly, today i started my third week which is kind of a success i think (i hate working out indoors, or working out gym-type stuff in gerenal), her videos are cool and i like that she does new plan every week so i do not repeat videos which also helps me to maintain my streak, so let's hope i will keep this up for some more time 😂

- otherwise more or less a nice day :)

- apparently the weather still seems to get better on wednesday so i still hope and am looking forward to go for a bike ride!!! 😁