On my way from silks class by solarpower
307 / 365

On my way from silks class

- rainy again
- but i sweated so much during silks class ypu would be unable to say if it was swear or rain 😂😂
- i love my car (and hate public transport 😅😂)
5th August 2025

Lucie

@solarpower
