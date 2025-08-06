Previous
From my bike ride! 🌞 by solarpower
308 / 365

From my bike ride! 🌞

- the weather was beautiful today!! (finally 😅😁)
- my new bike shorts are great
- i had a headache in the morning but thankfully it got away and the rest of the day was super 😁
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
84% complete

