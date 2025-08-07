Previous
On my way home by solarpower
309 / 365

On my way home

I thought it will be a nice smooth quick drive but NOOOO some people just have to be slow like freaking SNAILS 😠😂😂😂
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
