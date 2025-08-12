Previous
A little cooling in the heat by solarpower
314 / 365

A little cooling in the heat

...before my silks class. I am afraid the amount of sweat I will inevitably produce today is going to be extremely huge 😅
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact