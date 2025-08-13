Previous
Another geocaching walk by solarpower
Another geocaching walk

Test Driving Toothless blasting in my car, windows down, driving through a forest... out of the world experience, 10/10, highly recommend
Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
