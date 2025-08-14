Previous
Getting ready for autumn by solarpower
Getting ready for autumn

From my bike ride... But the heat is very summer-ish 😂 The trees probably only do not have enough water 🤷🏼‍♀️😅
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
