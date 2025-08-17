Previous
Summer vibes by solarpower
Summer vibes

- i did a little bit of pilates and aerial silks with my sister in the garden
- very good lunch (kachna, zelí, knedlíky)
- When the World Tips Over is so summerish book i had to start reading it again (after only a few months 😅)
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
