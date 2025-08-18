Previous
Blurry photo from my bike ride by solarpower
320 / 365

Blurry photo from my bike ride

- i did quite a long hilly but awesome bike ride today ❤️
- than a little trip to mariánské lázně: singing fountain, some band playing, ice cream, oplatka, a magician with glass balls
