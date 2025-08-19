Previous
20250819 by solarpower
321 / 365

20250819

- finally watched Hamilton with my sister - i love musicals
- did some pilates
- read in the garden
- watermelon, sun
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact