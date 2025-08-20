Previous
Beautiful view in the rear view mirrors by solarpower
322 / 365

Beautiful view in the rear view mirrors

- too lazy for bike, only did a pilates/yoga workout 😅
- then we chilled in the garden with a book, totalní letní pohodinda
- then i went back to my home and tomorrow back to work 😅
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact