What a nice Saturday by solarpower
325 / 365

What a nice Saturday

- i wanted to go for a bike ride, but the weather was a little tricky in the end so no bike and also no geocaching (it started raining as soon as i got into my car...😅)
- cleaning, cooking, laundry
- reading, lego, tangled, saxophone
slay ❤️😁
23rd August 2025

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
