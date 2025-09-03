20250903

A nice view right after I almost spitted out my lungs after an absolutely disgusting hill 😂😂 But otherwise very nice ride 😁



So tell me, Earnest

How much have you seen of me

Cinematically?

The roms, the coms, the rom-coms, the dramas, the dramedies, the straight-to-DVDs

No, really, Ernest, how often have you watched me?

Uh, sporadically

I really liked the one where you were fighting with a sword

You know I did all my own stunts

I only injured all of my co-stars once

- Tell me, Earnest from Death Becomes Her ❤️❤️❤️