20250903 by solarpower
20250903

A nice view right after I almost spitted out my lungs after an absolutely disgusting hill 😂😂 But otherwise very nice ride 😁

So tell me, Earnest
How much have you seen of me
Cinematically?
The roms, the coms, the rom-coms, the dramas, the dramedies, the straight-to-DVDs
No, really, Ernest, how often have you watched me?
Uh, sporadically
I really liked the one where you were fighting with a sword
You know I did all my own stunts
I only injured all of my co-stars once
- Tell me, Earnest from Death Becomes Her ❤️❤️❤️
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
