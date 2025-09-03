A nice view right after I almost spitted out my lungs after an absolutely disgusting hill 😂😂 But otherwise very nice ride 😁
So tell me, Earnest
How much have you seen of me
Cinematically?
The roms, the coms, the rom-coms, the dramas, the dramedies, the straight-to-DVDs
No, really, Ernest, how often have you watched me?
Uh, sporadically
I really liked the one where you were fighting with a sword
You know I did all my own stunts
I only injured all of my co-stars once
- Tell me, Earnest from Death Becomes Her ❤️❤️❤️