Thursday geocaching walk by solarpower
337 / 365

Thursday geocaching walk

I'm tireddddd... Looking forward to the weekend this week 😂😂 And looking forward to finally cleaning my flat 🙄😂
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
92% complete

