SIX by solarpower
345 / 365

SIX

Musical Six is freaking awesome!!! 😁❤️
Anyways quite a lot of work to do at work but manageable :)
Very nice day :)
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
