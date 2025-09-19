Previous
20250919 by solarpower
20250919

Took myself for a walk in the forest 😅 The weather is nice so I had to 😂
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
