Goodbye to summer by solarpower
352 / 365

Goodbye to summer

During the weekend it was probably the last summer weather this year, today it was cold and rainy...
So I read, did pilates (I identify with the first comment 😂), laundry (it takes ages for the clothes to get dry 😭😅😂) and now bed 😁
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
