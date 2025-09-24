Sign up
Previous
353 / 365
20250924
From my run (first run in a while... legs good so far, hope it stays like this 😅)
Anyway, I am quite tired and ummotivated these last few days, not sure if it is because of the weather or what... I miss the sun 😅😂
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
0
0
Lucie
@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
353
photos
5
followers
1
following
96% complete
View this month »
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Views
0
365
SM-M215F
24th September 2025 5:15pm
