dark academia vibes by solarpower
we found some mushrooms
it is indeed autumn
i already miss summer
hmla že by se dala krájet
had a cake and did pilates
ugly weather
but i am already planning indoor activities so it still should be fun 😂
26th September 2025

Lucie

