Previous
The mornings are pretty coldddd by solarpower
360 / 365

The mornings are pretty coldddd

voted today
went to buy groceries
so yeah, half the afternoon spent on those things so then i just did pilates and called it a day 😅😂 now off to sleep (finally 😁)
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact