Previous
20251122 by solarpower
Photo 388

20251122

So today I made pancakes and soup and prepared Christmas presents and I went for a run and died while doing pilates, noice day 👌🏻✨️😁
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact