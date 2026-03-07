Previous
Rainbow March by solarpower
Rainbow March

We wanted to try color hunting in the city, but apparently purple is not a good color for color hunting so I ended up with this (this being the only purple I found in the wild 😅)... pretty right? 🤦🏼‍♀️😂
7th March 2026

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
