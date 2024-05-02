Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Lake Fyans - Grampians
Lake Fyans near Halls Gap
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Sonya Murray
@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
3rd May 2017 6:35pm
Tags
gap
,
halls
,
grampians
Annie D
ace
beautiful light
May 2nd, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Lovely colours and light, transitioning from such a bright orange to the bluish grey. Great shot.
May 2nd, 2024
