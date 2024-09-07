Sign up
19 / 365
IMG_0089
puppy by Jeff Koons at the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao. A few weeks ago we walked the Camino del Norte and I really wanted to see the museum
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
2
Sonya Murray
@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
20
photos
35
followers
123
following
5% complete
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
7th September 2024 4:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#puppy
,
bilbao
,
#jeff
,
koons#
Diana
ace
This is so stunning, a wonderful sight and capture.
November 19th, 2024
