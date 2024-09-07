Previous
IMG_0089 by sonyam
19 / 365

IMG_0089

puppy by Jeff Koons at the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao. A few weeks ago we walked the Camino del Norte and I really wanted to see the museum
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Sonya Murray

@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
Diana ace
This is so stunning, a wonderful sight and capture.
November 19th, 2024  
