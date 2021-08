Self Portrait - Cycling

Imagine if you will trying to take a photo with a remote trigger while cycling, all with a lens that's all manual (no auto focus). Took a few times + I had to look out for dogs thinking the camera is a fire hydrant.

Working from home has made it possible for me to exercise @ lunch more... This photo is using a fisheye which I haven't used in several years. I applied a HDR filter to the photo in Nik Collection cause I felt like it. Enjoy your day!