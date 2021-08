Leaf - MACRO 4.5 : 1 Ratio

Felt Like a Super Macro shot today. This is a 4.5 to 1 ratio macro. In order to do this, I had to take 5 photos, each requiring micro focus adjustments, and then I used Zerene Focus Stacking program to combine it into one photo. The result is a fairly even close up of a leaf. Taken with a tripod, Sony a7s @ 5000 iso, edited in zerene and noise adjusted in Lightroom. Used a IAOWA Ultra Macro lens @ f/8