dahlia by sonyguy
dahlia

Cannon Beach, OR. The main center of town has flowers of all types along the walkways. Photo taken with a lens baby 50mm lens, slight tilt effect.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Brian

ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Been lucky with stock images but that's more of a hobby now. Love the creative side...
