24 / 365
Bird Photography
Using a P-n-S, I captured this bird in a high tree way up high. I'm always amazed at the optical zoom small cameras like the Panasonic I have has. Close up shot (not cropped) and a wide angle shot showing what I'm zooming in on.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Brian
ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Been lucky with stock images but that's more of a hobby now. Love the creative side...
27
photos
5
followers
6
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ70
Taken
1st September 2021 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
zoom
