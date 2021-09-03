Previous
Flying High Above by sonyguy
26 / 365

Flying High Above

Goal was a bird photo but instead I got another flying object in the sky.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Brian

ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Been lucky with stock images but that's more of a hobby now. Love the creative side...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 4th, 2021  
