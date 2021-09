Columbia River

Went on a 56 mile bike ride this AM. Stopped to take a photo of the Columbia River-Washington. The bridge in the background is called the I-5 Bridge and is way past it's prime. They often talk about building a new bridge but it's always a heated political debate that ends in taxpayer funds be used for pay for assessments and then a stale mate. On the only ones winning are the engineering firms getting the contracts to draft bridge designs.