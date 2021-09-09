Sign up
32 / 365
A pond full of pond plants
Ran out of time today due to work, so I took a 15 sec long exposure photo of my little pond. I was hoping for a better water "soft cotton" look but really there isn't much happening here (water wise). Tomorrow is another day.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
0
0
Brian
ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Spent a lot of time studying photography techniques between 2009 and 2017.
35
photos
5
followers
8
following
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7S
Taken
9th September 2021 5:34pm
Tags
green
,
backyard
,
plants
,
lily
,
pond
