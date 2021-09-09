Previous
Next
A pond full of pond plants by sonyguy
32 / 365

A pond full of pond plants

Ran out of time today due to work, so I took a 15 sec long exposure photo of my little pond. I was hoping for a better water "soft cotton" look but really there isn't much happening here (water wise). Tomorrow is another day.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Brian

ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Spent a lot of time studying photography techniques between 2009 and 2017. I've been lucky in...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise