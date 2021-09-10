Sign up
33 / 365
Taking Flight
quick photo of a bird taking flight from a lake today.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Brian
ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Spent a lot of time studying photography techniques between 2009 and 2017. I've been lucky in...
36
photos
5
followers
8
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Album
365
Camera
SIGMA DP3 Merrill
Taken
10th September 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
bird
,
animal
,
park
,
lake
