911

I took this picture in 2011 on a business trip. Figured it was appropriate to post since today everyone is remembering. I've been to the memorial twice - 2011 and 2016. Both times the place was full of emotion. It was very hard to witness some of the pain people were feeling/expressing. I recall just sitting on bench for 1 hour absorbing everything around me. In 2000, I had another trip and we almost went to the towers but decided not to. It's hard to imagine that the towers once stood here and all of this happened. The day I recall vividly everything I did that morning. Sorry I digress...
In 2011, I was fairly new to photography and did not understand why you saved RAW files. I wish I did.
