36 / 365
Tomato....Tomahto
Little rain this AM which I'm sure the Tomatoes are happy about. The weather is changing, flipping between 65F to 80F throughout the week.
Taken with a manual Russian Lens, modified to create crazy bokeh.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Brian
ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Spent a lot of time studying photography techniques between 2009 and 2017.
Tags
outdoors
,
fall
,
garden
,
summer
,
tomato
