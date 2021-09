Argus C3 Film Camera

This was my Grandfathers camera. It's in fair condition given the age. I tried once shooting film with it but it had a lot of light leaks so the pictures were so-so.

At some time, I plan to shoot film for a while as I have about 30 - 50 feet of expired film in my garage Fridge. Back about 6 years I discovered a formula for a developer based on coffee. Really had interesting results.