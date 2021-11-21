Previous
Foggy Crisp Cool Morning by sonyguy
105 / 365

Foggy Crisp Cool Morning

Quick 10 mile bike ride this morning. It felt like 35F outside so I was bundled up. Brought the Sigma Camera and made a few stops along the way.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Brian

@sonyguy
