Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
106 / 365
Strings Abstract
So incredibly busy day working. This is a macro shot of a string art piece by wife has hanging in the hallway. To make it more interesting I edited the photo in Nik Collection and did some other stuff.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Spent a lot of time studying photography techniques between 2009 and 2017. I've been lucky in...
119
photos
20
followers
21
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Latest from all albums
100
101
102
103
104
11
105
106
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7S
Taken
22nd November 2021 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close