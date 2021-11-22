Previous
Next
Strings Abstract by sonyguy
106 / 365

Strings Abstract

So incredibly busy day working. This is a macro shot of a string art piece by wife has hanging in the hallway. To make it more interesting I edited the photo in Nik Collection and did some other stuff.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Brian

ace
@sonyguy
Nice to meet you! Been into photography for 14+ years. Spent a lot of time studying photography techniques between 2009 and 2017. I've been lucky in...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise